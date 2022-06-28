Gunmen have attacked a polio vaccination team in northwest Pakistan, killing a health worker and two policemen -- the latest deaths in a dangerous campaign to eradicate the disease

"Gunmen came on a motorcycle and opened fire on the vaccination team," senior police offer Ashfaq Anwar said on Tuesday, adding that a child was also wounded by stray bullets.

"The victims died at the scene and the gunmen escaped."

The attack happened in North Waziristan, a region that borders Afghanistan and which was once a significant refuge for Afghan and Pakistan Taliban militants.

Shahid Ali Khan, a senior government official in the district, confirmed the incident.

Pakistan is one of two countries, alongside neighbouring Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic, but where vaccination teams have been targeted by militants.