Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Ankara is expecting to see action instead of empty words from Sweden and Finland on terror groups.

Erdogan was speaking on Tuesday before his flight to Madrid for a NATO summit that will start with his meeting with the leaders of the two Nordic countries and the Western defence bloc.

"If Sweden and Finland are to become members of NATO, they have to take into account the security concerns of Türkiye, a member of the alliance for 70 years," said Erdogan.

"We will hold a quadripartite meeting (on Sweden and Finland's membership bids) and see what point they have reached. We do not want verbiage, but results," he added.

Erdogan added that Türkiye expects "from our allies not to discriminate between NATO members, and that threat against one should be interpreted as a threat against all."

The Turkish president also mentioned the prospect of a meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit for talks focused on Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

