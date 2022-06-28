Moody's ratings agency has confirmed that Russia defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time in a century, after bond holders did not receive $100 million in interest payments.

"On 27 June, holders of Russia's sovereign debt had not received coupon payments on two eurobonds worth $100 million by the time the 30-calendar-day grace period expired, which we consider an event of default under our definition," Moody's said.

The historic default follows a series of unprecedented Western sanctions that have increasingly isolated Russia from the global financial system following its incursion into Ukraine.

Russia lost the last avenue to service its foreign-currency loans after the United States removed an exemption last month that allowed US investors to receive Moscow's payments.

On Monday, Moscow said there were "no grounds to call this situation a default" as the payments did not reach creditors due to the "the actions of third parties".

The Russian authorities insist they have the funds to honour the country's debt, calling the predicament a "farce" and accusing the West of pushing an "artificial" default.

Moody's warned that more defaults "are likely".

Moody's released an "issuer comment" instead of a formal default declaration, as sanctions bar credit ratings agencies from covering Russia's sovereign debt.

