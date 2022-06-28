WORLD
US strike in Syria's Idlib targets 'senior militant'
The target of a "kinetic strike" was Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, "a senior leader of Hurras al Din, an Al Qaeda-aligned terrorist organisation," said the US military.
The strike was the second US operation in June to target a senior militant leader in Syria. / AP Archive
Karya Naz Balkiz
June 28, 2022

The US military has carried out a strike in Syria targeting a "senior leader" of an Al Qaeda-linked group.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on Monday that their forces "conducted a kinetic strike in Idlib province, Syria, June 27, targeting Abu Hamzah al Yemeni."

According to CENTCOM, Al Yemeni was "a senior leader of Hurras al Din, an Al Qaeda-aligned terrorist organisation".

He was traveling alone on a motorcycle at the time of the strike, according to the statement.

It also said no civilian casualties occurred during the strike.

Second US operation in June

"Violent extremist organisations, including Al Qaeda-aligned organisations such as Hurras al Din, continue to present a threat to America and our allies," CENTCOM said in its statement.

"Al Qaeda-aligned militants use Syria as a safe haven to coordinate with their external affiliates and plan operations outside of Syria," it added.

"The removal of this senior leader will disrupt Al Qaeda's ability to carry out attacks against US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians around the world”.

The strike was the second US operation in June to target a senior militant leader in Syria.

US forces captured Hani Ahmed Al Kurdi, a Daesh leader, on June 16 during a raid in Aleppo province.

READ MORE: US-led coalition 'detains' senior Daesh leader in northern Syria raid

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
