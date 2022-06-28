WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran submits application to join BRICS group of emerging countries
Iran Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that Tehran's membership in the group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, would add values for both sides.
Iran submits application to join BRICS group of emerging countries
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has expressed Tehran’s readiness to share its vast capabilities to help the BRICS attain its goals, according to Iranian media. / Reuters
By Sara SLEIMAN
June 28, 2022

Iran has submitted an application to become a member in the group of emerging economies known as the BRICS, an Iranian official has said.

Iran's membership in the BRICS group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, "would result in added values for both sides," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said separately that Argentina had also applied to join the group. Argentinian officials could not be reached for immediate comment.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, currently in Europe, has in recent days reiterated his desire for Argentina to join BRICS.

"While the White House was thinking about what else to turn off in the world, ban or spoil, Argentina and Iran applied to join the BRICS," Zakharova wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia has long been pushing to forge closer ties with Asia, South America and the Middle East, but it has intensified its efforts recently to weather sanctions imposed by Europe, the United States and other countries over its offensive in Ukraine.

RECOMMENDED

On Monday, the United States and other Western nations pledged unwavering support for Ukraine after 28 civilians were killed in several Russian attacks, including a missile strike on a crowded shopping centre.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Kiev and its allies in the West say the offensive is an unprovoked act of aggression.

READ MORE: Türkiye seeks Iran nuclear deal revival, objects to 'one-sided sanctions'

READ MORE: Nuclear talks: Qatar to host indirect Iran-US talks on reviving 2015 deal

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East