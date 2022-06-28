Battles over abortion have shifted to state courts after the US Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to the procedure nationwide, as judges blocked statewide bans in Louisiana and Utah, and clinics in Idaho, Kentucky, Mississippi and Texas sued seeking similar relief.

The six are among the 13 states with "trigger laws" designed to ban or severely restrict abortions once the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognised a right to the procedure, as it did on Friday.

In Louisiana, abortion services that had been halted since Friday began resuming after Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Robin Giarrusso on Monday issued a temporary restraining order blocking the state from carrying out its ban.

The order came shortly after Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport - one of Louisiana's three abortion clinics - sued, arguing Louisiana's trigger laws "lack constitutionally required safeguards to prevent arbitrary enforcement."

Flurry of lawsuits filed

Later on Monday in Utah, 3rd District Court Judge Andrew Stone, at the request of a Planned Parenthood affiliate, issued a temporary restraining order that would allow abortion services to resume in the state after a 2020 ban took effect on Friday.

"Today is a win, but it is only the first step in what will undoubtedly be a long and difficult fight," Karrie Galloway, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, said in a statement.

Republican Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said his office was "fully prepared to defend these laws in our state courts, just as we have in our federal courts." Republican Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes did not respond to requests for comment.

The rulings came as a flurry of lawsuits filed nationally challenging Republican-backed abortion laws under state constitutions after Friday's ruling by the conservative-dominated US Supreme Court.