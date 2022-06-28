WORLD
Putin assures 'uninterrupted' fertiliser supply to Bolsonaro
Leaders of Russia and Brazil discuss over phone "food security" and "energy insecurity" with Moscow committing to maintain delivery of fertilisers to the South American agricultural giant.
More than 20 percent of Brazil's fertiliser imports come from Russia. / Reuters Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
June 28, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro that Russia "is committed" to maintaining its delivery of much-needed fertilisers to the South American agricultural giant.

Speaking in Brasilia on Monday, Bolsonaro said the two leaders had discussed by telephone "food security" and "energy insecurity," without giving more details.

In its own statement on the conversation, the Kremlin said Putin "stressed that Russia is committed to carrying out its obligations to guarantee the uninterrupted delivery of Russian fertilisers to Brazilian farmers."

The statement added that Putin asked for "the restoration of the architecture of free commerce of food products and fertilisers that have collapsed due to Western sanctions" against Russia over its assault on Ukraine.

Fears and alternatives

RECOMMENDED

A global agricultural power, Brazil imports more than 80 percent of its fertilisers –– a figure that rises to 96 percent in the case of potassium –– according to the agriculture ministry.

More than 20 percent of those fertiliser imports come from Russia.

But the Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the attack on Ukraine, which began in February, sparked fears in Brazil that its supply of fertilisers could be affected.

Bolsonaro's government also announced the start of negotiations with alternative suppliers, mainly Canada, Jordan, Egypt and Morocco, while adding that domestic production would be increased.

