WORLD
3 MIN READ
Indigenous Ecuador group holds talks with Lasso's govt
CONAIE group leading protests discusses with President Guillermo Lasso's government possible solutions that could end strikes that have paralysed parts of the South American country for two weeks.
Indigenous Ecuador group holds talks with Lasso's govt
At least seven people have died in connection with the marches and the country's oil output has been halved in almost two weeks. / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
June 27, 2022

Ecuadorean Indigenous organisations have met with the government to discuss demands for lower fuel and food prices which have sparked two weeks of protests, hitting the country's weakened economy and threatening its oil production.

Indigenous groups led by organisation Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) said in a statement earlier on Monday that the price reduction to $2.45 per gallon for gasoline extra and $1.80 per gallon for diesel was not enough.

But in the afternoon the groups attended a meeting with government officials, even as backers marched in Quito in rejection of the new prices. 

"We will drive results for the 10-point agenda, we call on our mobilised supporters to be vigilant," CONAIE said on Twitter.

President Guillermo Lasso late on Sunday announced a 10-cent per gallon cut to gasoline and diesel prices, the latest concession to try to quell the sometimes-violent demonstrations, which began on June 13.

At least seven people have died in connection with the marches and the country's oil output has been halved, with the energy ministry saying a production halt is possible by Tuesday if roadblocks and takeovers of oil wells continue.

Lasso, whose adversarial relationship with the national assembly worsened during the protests, has also withdrawn security measures and announced subsidised fertilisers and debt forgiveness.

Having to cut oil production amid globally high prices "is a crime," Italo Cedeno, the manager of state-run oil company Petroecuador, told a local television station.

Lasso said earlier in a tweet that measures including the gas price cut will cost some $600 million.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Ecuador warns oil output could stop if protests continue

Damaged sectors

Residents of Quito have complained of shortages of domestic gas and food. Other cities have also reported shortages of fuel and medical supplies for hospitals.

The public oil sector, private producers of flowers and dairy products, tourism and other businesses have lost about $500 million, the government has said.

CONAIE tallies five protester deaths, while the government says three civilians died during marches, two more were killed in accidents and two died in ambulances delayed by blockades.

Lawmakers are set to continue debate on Tuesday on an effort to remove Lasso from office, though it appears opposition groups lack the necessary support for the measure to succeed.

READ MORE:Ecuador military calls fuel price protests 'grave threat'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East