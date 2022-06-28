Tuesday, June 28, 2022

US implements G7 sanctions targeting Russian military, gold

Washington has announced steps to implement the new sanctions on Russia as agreed by G7 leaders, targeting Moscow's defence industry, raising tariffs and banning gold imports from the country. The moves blacklist 70 entities and 29 individuals, and prohibits them from doing business with or conducting financial transactions with US institutions.

The latest moves "strike at the heart of Russia's ability to develop and deploy weapons and technology used for Vladimir Putin's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine," the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

The sanctions target Rostec, Russia's largest defence conglomerate, and other firms critical to the defence industry, as well as military units and officers implicated in human rights abuses in Ukraine, Treasury said.

We once again reaffirm our commitment to working alongside our partners and allies to impose additional severe sanctions in response to Russia's war against Ukraine - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Elected mayor of Ukraine's Kherson arrested by pro-Russian forces: reports

Pro-Moscow forces have detained Igor Kolykhayev, the elected mayor of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, Russian media has reported.

"Ex-mayor Kolykhayev has been detained," Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-backed Kherson administration, told state news agency RIA Novosti. He described the Ukrainian official as a "nationalist" hero who has "very much harmed the process of denazification."

Kolykhayev, the elected Kherson mayor, was "kidnapped" by pro-Russian forces on Tuesday morning, his counselor Galyna Lyashevska said on Facebook. Kherson fell into Russian hands barely a week into its military operation.

UK military chiefs urge army 'mobilisation' over Russia threat

British military leaders have warned that UK armed forces must "mobilise" in response to the threat posed by Russia, with the army's new chief invoking the Allies' struggle against Nazi Germany.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Patrick Sanders, a general and the army's most senior officer, both argued in separate speeches that Britain's army must ramp up its readiness following Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

Wallace, who has been in post for three years, also suggested the government will need to further boost defence spending to meet the heightened threat.

Bulgaria to expel 70 Russian diplomatic staff: PM

Bulgaria will expel 70 Russian diplomatic staff, the EU country's prime minister has announced, the biggest number ordered out in one-go from the Balkan nation.

"Bulgaria is going to expel 70 Russian diplomats...Our services identified them as people who worked against our interests," Prime Minister Kiril Petkov told reporters.

"Everyone who works against the interests of Bulgaria will be called upon to return to their country. We expect a full 70-seat plane to fly back to Moscow," Petkov added. Those identified to be a "threat to national security" must leave by July 3, the foreign ministry said.

Ukraine arrests 'Russian agent' who guided strike that killed 50 troops: SBU

Ukraine's security service has said it arrested a former Soviet KGB agent who helped direct Russian missile strikes that killed over 50 soldiers at a military facility in the country's west in March.

The suspect sent the locations of targets at the Yavoriv military training centre to contacts in an unspecified Russian agency using the Telegram messaging app, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and local prosecutors said.

"As a result of rocket strikes on the Yavoriv training range over 50 service personnel died, and al most 150 received injuries," the SBU said on Telegram. The suspect, a native of the western city of Lviv, is being held in detention and investigated for treason, the prosecutor's office said.

Rescuers search rubble in Ukraine's Dnipro after missile strike

Rescue workers have searched for people under rubble in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro after a Russian missile strike in the region, the governor of Dnipropetrovsk region has said.

The official, Valentyn Reznychenko, said that railway infrastructure and an industrial enterprise had been damaged in the city and that a services company was burning.

US accuses Chinese companies of supporting Russia's military

The Biden administration says it has added 36 companies to a trade blacklist, accusing some of the targeted Chinese firms of providing support to Russia’s military and defence industrial base, following Moscow's assault on Ukraine.

Targets also include companies from Russia, UAE, Lithuania, Pakistan, Singapore the United Kingdom, Uzbekistan and Vietnam, according to the Federal Register entry.

Ukraine crisis stifling Black Sea trade, logistics: UN

The conflict in Ukraine is stifling trade and logistics of the country and the Black Sea region, increasing global vessel demand and the cost of shipping worldwide, the UN’s trade agency has said.

The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) called for urgent action to reopen Ukraine’s ports for international shipping so the country’s grains can reach overseas markets at lower shipping costs. Increased costs lead to higher consumer prices and threaten to widen the global poverty gap, said a UNCTAD report.

“Grains are of particular concern given the leading role of the Russian Federation and Ukraine in agrifood markets and its nexus to food security and poverty reduction,” read the report

NATO summit to open as leader warns of 'dangerous' world

Russia's offensive against Ukraine has sparked a "fundamental shift" in NATO’s approach to defence, and member states will have to boost their military spending in an increasingly unstable world, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

He said the June 28-30 Madrid meeting would chart a blueprint for the alliance “in a more dangerous and unpredictable world.” "To be able to defend in a more dangerous world we have to invest more in our defence," Stoltenberg said.

He also urged alliance leaders arriving in Madrid to keep up their backing for Ukraine as it faces an onslaught from Russia.

It is extremely important that we are ready to continue to provide support because Ukraine now faces a brutality which we haven't seen in Europe since the Second World War - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

NATO says does not regard China as adversary but worried over Russia ties

NATO does not see China as an adversary but it is concerned about Beijing's ever closer ties with Moscow since Russia's offensive against Ukraine began on February 24, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

"We don't regard China as an adversary," Stoltenberg said on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid, adding that China would soon be the biggest economy in the world and that NATO needed to engage with Beijing on issues like climate change.

"But we are disappointed by the fact that China has not been able to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, that China is spreading many of the false narratives about NATO, the West, and also that China and Russia are more close now than they have ever been before," he added.

US to announce 'long-term' military reinforcements in Europe: Official

The United States will announce new long-term new military deployments across Europe at the NATO summit in Madrid, a US official has said.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said there would be "specific announcements tomorrow on land, sea and air of additional force posture commitments over the long term". The forces will be focused on the Baltics, Balkans and NATO's eastern flank bordering Russia, he said.

Russian oligarch Deripaska says destroying Ukraine a 'colossal mistake'

Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said it was a "colossal mistake" for Russia to destroy Ukraine with its military operation, a rare rebuke from a member of Russia's elite.

"Is it in Russia's interest to destroy Ukraine? Of course not, that would be a colossal mistake," he told a rare press conference in Moscow.

Russia to block renewal of OSCE's Ukraine mission

Russia will by Thursday midnight block the renewal of the OSCE permanent mission in Ukraine, ending a 23-year presence in the country, say diplomatic sources.

Russia "has the power to block the mandate at the end of June and it said it was going to do so", Danish ambassador Henrik Villadsen, the mission's project coordinator since 2018, told AFP.

The mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) helps Ukraine bring its legislation, institutions and practices into line with democratic standards. It employs 110 people, mostly Ukrainians, on about 40 projects. Their work includes improving water quality, de-mining work, fighting human trafficking, corruption and domestic violence, said Villadsen.

Kiev says 17 Ukrainians freed in prisoner exchange

Seventeen Ukrainians, mostly servicemen, have been freed in the latest prisoner exchange with Moscow, Ukrainian intelligence has said.

The main intelligence directorate of Ukraine's defence ministry said two officers, 14 soldiers and one civilian were freed. Five of them are injured and require urgent treatment, it said in a post of Telegram.

Ukraine released 15 Russian prisoners as part of the swap, it added. Several exchanges between Moscow and Kiev have taken place since Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24.

Russia's Lavrov says Western arms supplies dragging out conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said the more Western countries send weapons to Ukraine the longer the conflict will last.