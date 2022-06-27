An Amtrak passenger train travelling from Los Angeles to Chicago has derailed in Missouri state, leaving three people dead and many injured among some 243 people aboard, according to officials and US media.

"There are multiple injuries and we can confirm there were three fatalities –– two on the train and one in the dump truck," Justin Dunn, a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, told reporters at a press conference on Monday.

The train's collision with a dump truck left at least 50 people injured and killed multiple others, CNN news website said, citing officials.

The Southwest Chief struck a dump truck near Mendon at 1:42 pm [local time], Amtrak spokesperson Kimberly Woods said.