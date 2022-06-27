Airlines have cancelled over 700 flights in the United States, as adverse weather and a shortage of staff hurt their ability to keep up with a surge in summer travel demand.

Total flight cancellations within, into, or out of the United States as of 1.07 pm ET were 747 on Monday, as per flight-tracking websiteFlightaware.com. Nearly 860 flights were cancelled on Sunday.

Delta Air Lines had over 200 cancellations, Republic Airways Inc and United Airlines Holdings Inc had 196 and 122 flight cancellations, respectively, while American Airlines Group Inc canceled 62 flights as of Monday afternoon.

American Airlines said the cancellations were largely due to weather and air traffic control initiatives designed to regulate traffic.

Delta, United and Republic did not respond to Reuters news agency's requests for comment.

Staff shortages