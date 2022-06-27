BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Nearly 750 US flights cancelled amid bad weather, staff shortage
Around 860 flights were cancelled a day ago, as adverse weather and employee shortage dent ability of airlines to keep up with spike in summer travel.
Nearly 750 US flights cancelled amid bad weather, staff shortage
American Airlines says cancellations were largely due to weather and air traffic control initiatives designed to regulate traffic. / Reuters Archive
Baba UmarBaba Umar
June 27, 2022

Airlines have cancelled over 700 flights in the United States, as adverse weather and a shortage of staff hurt their ability to keep up with a surge in summer travel demand.

Total flight cancellations within, into, or out of the United States as of 1.07 pm ET were 747 on Monday, as per flight-tracking websiteFlightaware.com. Nearly 860 flights were cancelled on Sunday.

Delta Air Lines had over 200 cancellations, Republic Airways Inc and United Airlines Holdings Inc had 196 and 122 flight cancellations, respectively, while American Airlines Group Inc canceled 62 flights as of Monday afternoon.

American Airlines said the cancellations were largely due to weather and air traffic control initiatives designed to regulate traffic.

Delta, United and Republic did not respond to Reuters news agency's requests for comment.

Staff shortages 

RECOMMENDED

In Europe, recent airport snarls have been blamed on a shortage of employees, as many workers, who were laid off during the pandemic, desert airport work for flexible working practices and other occupations.

Even the US regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) faces staff shortages.

The FAA last week granted United approval to temporarily cut Newark flights after the Chicago-based carrier petitioned for a waiver, citing airport construction and air traffic control staffing.

Airlines for America, a trade group, said on Friday the FAA must ensure adequate air traffic control staffing to avoid further summer travel disruptions.

Shares of Delta, United and American Airlines were down 2 percent to 3 percent in afternoon trade.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East