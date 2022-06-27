TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye seeks Iran nuclear deal revival, objects to 'one-sided sanctions'
The revival of 2015 Iran nuclear deal would benefit the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu says.
Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu held a meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Ankara. / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
June 27, 2022

Türkiye has denounced "one-sided sanctions" on Iran, and voiced hopes for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

"We have been against one-sided sanctions on Iran and do not approve those sanctions," Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint press conference on Monday with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Ankara.

Cavusoglu expressed hope for the nuclear agreement to be restored, and for all parties to take the necessary steps in this regard.

Explaining that the nuclear deal would benefit the region, Türkiye's top diplomat said it would have "positive reflections" on regional relations and help carry relations forward.

The Turkish minister said they addressed not only regional issues but issues related to terrorism as well.

Türkiye and Iran "have to continue cooperation because terror is a common enemy for us all," Cavusoglu added.

Noting that Türkiye's security concerns in Syria must be taken seriously and resolved quickly, Amir-Abdollahian said the reservations should be dealt with "fully" and "permanently."

Improving relations

For his part, the Iranian foreign minister said they discussed a roadmap to improve relations in many areas.

"We'll establish a committee to deal with climate change issues along our border," Cavusoglu added.

"We'll exert more efforts to increase our trade volume," Cavusoglu said, adding that the two countries will continue to cooperate in efforts to defend the Palestinian cause.

Emphasizing that the two countries have "well-rooted historical relations," Cavusoglu said Türkiye is determined to further improve relations with Iran in all areas.

