Türkiye’s security concerns on Nordic membership bids are legitimate and must be addressed, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Monday, ahead of the NATO summit in Madrid, Stoltenberg said “no ally has suffered more at the hands of terrorists...including grievous attacks by the terrorist group PKK.”

The NATO chief said the alliance should redouble its efforts in the fight against terrorism, and a special session devoted to NATO's counterterrorism efforts will be convened during the summit in the Spanish capital.

“We are now working together on an agreement between Sweden, Finland, and our ally Türkiye to further address security concerns, including around arms exports and the fight against terrorism,” said Stoltenberg.

Sweden, along with Finland, formally applied to join NATO last month, a decision spurred by Russia's attacks on Ukraine, which began on February 24.

But Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to the membership bids, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting the terrorist groups such as PKK/YPG and FETO.

