WORLD
3 MIN READ
Türkiye’s concerns 'all legitimate and must be addressed': NATO chief
NATO is working together for an agreement between Sweden, Finland and Türkiye, says Stoltenberg.
Türkiye’s concerns 'all legitimate and must be addressed': NATO chief
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg "welcomes Sweden’s recent steps in fighting terrorism".
By Elis Gjevori
June 27, 2022

Türkiye’s security concerns on Nordic membership bids are legitimate and must be addressed, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Monday, ahead of the NATO summit in Madrid, Stoltenberg said “no ally has suffered more at the hands of terrorists...including grievous attacks by the terrorist group PKK.”

The NATO chief said the alliance should redouble its efforts in the fight against terrorism, and a special session devoted to NATO's counterterrorism efforts will be convened during the summit in the Spanish capital.

“We are now working together on an agreement between Sweden, Finland, and our ally Türkiye to further address security concerns, including around arms exports and the fight against terrorism,” said Stoltenberg.

Sweden, along with Finland, formally applied to join NATO last month, a decision spurred by Russia's attacks on Ukraine, which began on February 24.

But Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to the membership bids, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting the terrorist groups such as PKK/YPG and FETO. 

READ MORE:Erdogan to meet with heads of Sweden, Finland, NATO in Spain summit

RECOMMENDED

'Sweden condemns terrorism'

For her part, Andersson said “our stance regarding PKK is crystal clear. It is listed as a terror organisation by the European Union, and is regarded as such by Sweden.”

“Sweden condemns terrorism in the strongest possible terms. We are unequivocally committed to the fight against terrorists in all its forms and manifestations,” she added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people.

Swedish, Finnish, and Turkish officials met in Brussels on Monday, Sweden's premier said, voicing “strong hope that dialogue can be successfully concluded in near future.”

“Sweden will contribute to the security of NATO as a whole, including Türkiye, in the spirit of solidarity,” she said.

READ MORE:Türkiye: Sweden, Finland support to terrorists harms NATO

READ MORE:Documents from Finland, Sweden fail to meet expectations: Türkiye

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East