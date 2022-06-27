European officials are now speaking openly about the need for Germany to get rid of its unilateral economic dependence on China. The German government recently refused to give carmaker Volkswagen guarantees for new investments in China while intensifying its review of the entire spectrum of interaction with the Asian power.

According to Franziska Brantner, State Secretary to the Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, Germany's intent to move toward greater strategic autonomy on the economic front has a Russian aspect on the one hand and a Chinese one on the other.

"For too long we have acted on the principle: buy where it is cheaper," she stressed. Now the European country, she said, is working on a new raw materials strategy and supply chain diversification.

Germany is one hundred percent dependent on Chinese products for imports of rare-earth elements. "Because of the exponential growth in demand, there is a risk that this existing dependence will become even stronger," warns Bernd Schafer, head of the world's largest consortium in the raw materials sector, EIT Raw Materials.

But Berlin's past dealings with countries that are accused of human rights violations have always ensured that profits prevailed over principles. Berlin has repeatedly shown itself to be a calculating pragmatist rather than an advocate of equal rights and justice.

And the idea of forming a strategic autonomy is not to everyone's liking in Germany: some 300 companies from Saxony that trade with China would like to expand their contacts with Chinese companies.

And this is despite all the political risks.

"It should not be forgotten that nowhere else in the world is there a market or supply market that even comes close to the scale of China," says Lars Fieler, Managing Director of the Dresden Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

The biggest partner

Over the past decade, China has been Germany's second and first-choice recipient of foreign direct investments outside of Europe. The trend started to pick up after the financial crisis of 2008.

German investments in China showed a decline at the beginning of 2020, at the dawn of the pandemic, but then showed some growth again: By the end of 2021, according to data from the German Federal Bank, net FDI in mainland China and Hong Kong rose to 6.4 billion euros. This is almost double the pre-pandemic figures.

The situation has benefited Berlin and helped increase employment. Jorg Wuttke, head of the EU Chamber of Commerce in the PRC, cites the millions of jobs created in Germany through interaction with Beijing as an example. Another element of the big picture is trade. Every day we export 600 million euros worth of goods to China. The Chinese export €1.3 billion worth of goods to Europe every day.

However, calls to "break free" from overdependence were heard in Germany as early as 2020, when supply chains began to falter after the first quarantine measures. Beijing's current steps in implementing its "zero-tolerance" policy on Covid-19 have only strengthened European phobias. The disorderly functioning of the bilateral investment treaty between China and Europe has played a separate role.