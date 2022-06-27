"We demand that Russia immediately allow the safe return of Ukrainian nationals taken often with force to Russia without their consent," they said.

The club of rich nations expressed "serious concern" over Russia's stated plans to deliver missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads to Belarus in the coming months.

"We urge Russia to behave responsibly and exercise restraint," the leaders said.

A G7 source said Zelenskyy had urged world leaders to do their utmost to end Russia's invasion of his country by the end of the year, as battle conditions would make it tougher for his troops as they mount a viable defence.

Zelenskyy stressed the need to keep heaping "heavy" punitive action on Russia, and "not lower the pressure" despite the multiple rounds of sanctions Western allies have unleashed on Moscow.

He said he was not ready to open negotiations with Russia, as Kiev is still seeking to consolidate its positions, the French presidency quoted him as saying.

"President Zelenskyy gave a very clear response that now is not the time for negotiations. Ukraine will negotiate when it is in a position to do so, that is, when it has basically re-established a position of strength," Emmanuel Macron's office said.

The Ukrainian leader later said on his Telegram account he had asked leaders to cap the price of Russian oil as a means of depleting the Russian war chest funded in large part by energy revenues.

READ MORE: G7 members seek to cap Russian oil price — German official