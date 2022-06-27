Türkiye's goal is to contribute to a just peace between Russia and Ukraine under any circumstances, Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

"By contrast, there are certain players that believe that they could benefit from the war dragging on for as long as possible," he told Italy's leading newspaper Il Messaggero in an interview before the third Intergovernmental Summit to be held between Türkiye and Italy on Monday.

"They think that 'if the war is prolonged, Russia will weaken' and they support the Ukrainians only enough to prolong the war."

He underlined that Türkiye has never been such a country, nor will it be like that in the future.

"We must believe in peace and strive in peace," he added.

Talking about sanctions against Russia, he said that sanctions can only be meaningful and legitimate if imposed under the UN's umbrella.

