TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye seeks a just peace between Russia, Ukraine: Altun
Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun gives an interview to Il Messaggero, one of Italy's leading newspapers, ahead of third Intergovernmental Summit between Türkiye and Italy.
Türkiye seeks a just peace between Russia, Ukraine: Altun
Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun says Ankara believes in peace. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
June 27, 2022

Türkiye's goal is to contribute to a just peace between Russia and Ukraine under any circumstances, Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

"By contrast, there are certain players that believe that they could benefit from the war dragging on for as long as possible," he told Italy's leading newspaper Il Messaggero in an interview before the third Intergovernmental Summit to be held between Türkiye and Italy on Monday.

"They think that 'if the war is prolonged, Russia will weaken' and they support the Ukrainians only enough to prolong the war."

He underlined that Türkiye has never been such a country, nor will it be like that in the future. 

"We must believe in peace and strive in peace," he added.

Talking about sanctions against Russia, he said that sanctions can only be meaningful and legitimate if imposed under the UN's umbrella.

READ MORE:Türkiye: Control centre for grain corridor to come up if Moscow, Kiev agree

RECOMMENDED

Nordic NATO bids

Altun also reitarated Türkiye's stance about Sweden and Finland's bid for NATO membership.

"From our perspective, the question of Sweden and Finland's NATO membership is exclusively about Sweden and Finland. If those nations, which remained neutral for a long time, are admitted into NATO, we will be pledging to defend them under Article 5."

"Therefore we need to see that those countries have fully internalised NATO's values and objectives and, at the same time, are fully committed to the Turkish people's safety."

He also added that Türkiye finds valuable Italy's support for Türkiye's EU membership since the beginning. 

"As Southern European Nations, we should be engaged in much closer cooperation," he emphasised.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Stockholm needs to change attitude on PKK/YPG terror group

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East