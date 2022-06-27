Türkiye supports dialogue to thaw relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the immediate opening of the Zangezur corridor, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

In a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani and Kazakh counterparts, Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday: "We strongly support the Zangezur corridor, which will provide a connection between the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan," an enclave of Azerbaijani territory currently reachable only through Armenia.

Earlier on Monday, a trilateral meeting was held between the ministers of foreign affairs and transport in Azerbaijan's capital Baku.

"We are expecting the opening of the corridor immediately," Cavusoglu said, adding that this development will have a positive impact on the region.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said in late May that Baku agreed with Armenia on the opening of the Zangezur corridor, including the construction of both railways and highways.

Following the completion of the railway, Azerbaijan will be able to reach Iran, Armenia and Nakhchivan. The railway will also link Türkiye with Russia through Azerbaijan.

