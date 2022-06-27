WORLD
3 MIN READ
India, EU resume free trade talks after nearly a decade
The talks come amid ongoing efforts to isolate Russia economically in response to the Ukraine conflict.
India, EU resume free trade talks after nearly a decade
The European Union and India relaunched negotiations to forge a free trade agreement, stalled since 2013, with the aim of completing talks by the end of 2023. / Reuters
By Fatıma Taşkömür
June 27, 2022

India and the European Union have resumed talks on a free-trade deal after a nine-year gap, as Western countries seek to wean New Delhi off its close economic ties to Russia.

"Both sides are aiming for the trade negotiations to be broad-based, balanced and comprehensive, based on the principles of fairness and reciprocity," India's commerce ministry has said earlier when announcing the first round of talks in Delhi, which were due to run until Friday.

"There will also be discussions on resolving the Market Access Issues which are impeding bilateral trade," it said.

The European Union is India's second-biggest trading partner after the United States but talks with the bloc broke down in 2013 over issues including tariff reductions and patent protection.

Merchandise trade hit an all-time high of $116 billion in 2021-22, with India's exports to the 27-member European Union hitting $65 billion, according to New Delhi.

Dubbed the "tariff king" by former US president Donald Trump, India has become more open to lowering trade barriers in recent years and is negotiating pacts with several other countries.

RECOMMENDED

The Asian giant has refused to condemn Russia's offensive in Ukraine, even increasing oil purchases from its long-standing strategic ally and biggest supplier of arms.

In February, India signed a major economic partnership agreement with the United Arab Emirates and agreed on an interim free-trade deal with Australia in April, aiming to finish off a full pact by the end of the year.

India is also in trade negotiations with Canada, Israel and Britain.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on a visit in April that Britain and India hoped to nail down an accord by October.

READ MORE: G7 nations to ban Russian gold imports in response to Ukraine conflict: US

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria