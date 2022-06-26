Armed men have killed 14 civilians in two attacks in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), local officials said, blaming the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia for the killings.

The raids came despite a months-long DRC-Ugandan military operation to try to defeat the ADF insurgency in the troubled border region.

ADF fighters attacked the settlement of Mamove on Saturday morning, killing six women and three men, wounding two other people and torching two houses, local civil society leader Kinos Katuo said on Sunday.

"We have alerted the army, but so far no offensive has been launched, leaving the enemy free to roam everywhere to pillage and kill," he added.

In a second raid on Saturday night, attackers killed five men in Kisima-centre on a major road leading to the Ugandan border, said Meleki Mulala, a civil society representative in North Kivu province.

He too blamed ADF fighters.

Joint DRC-Uganda operation