Tehran has launched a solid-fuelled rocket with a satellite carrier, a day after Iran and the European Union agreed to resume stalled talks over Iran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

It's unclear when exactly the rocket was launched, but the announcement on state media came on Sunday after satellite photos showed preparations at a desert launch pad.

Iran had also acknowledged that it planned tests for the satellite-carrying Zuljanah rocket.

State-run media reported that the rocket launch was successful.

The news comes after the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, travelled to Tehran in a push to resuscitate stalemated negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme and announced on Saturday that the US and Iran would resume indirect talks in the coming days.

READ MORE:Talks with US on reviving nuclear deal to resume in days: Iran