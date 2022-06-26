Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi has arrived in Iran a day after he travelled to Saudi Arabia in a bid to revive talks between the regional rivals to ease years of hostility.

"The Iraqi prime minister has arrived in Tehran with a high-ranking delegation of political and economic officials to discuss regional and bilateral issues," Iran's state TV said on Sunday.

Iran and Saudi Arabia severed ties in 2016, with both parties backing allies fighting proxy wars across the region, from Yemen to Syria and elsewhere.

Tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia rose further in 2019 after an assault on Saudi oil plants that Riyadh blamed on Iran, a charge Tehran denies.

An Iranian official said that "the resumption of talks between Tehran and Riyadh will be discussed during Khadimi's trip to Iran".

A fifth round of talks were held in April, after Iran suspended the negotiations in March without giving a reason but the decision was made following Saudi Arabia's execution of 81 men - its biggest mass execution in decades.

Tehran condemned the executions that activists said included 41 people.

