WORLD
3 MIN READ
Earthquake survivors in Afghanistan 'at risk' of disease outbreak
Afghan health ministry has called on the international community and humanitarian organisations to provide food and medicine as the survivors don’t have proper houses and shelters for living.
Earthquake survivors in Afghanistan 'at risk' of disease outbreak
Relief effort remains patchy due to funding and access constraints. / Reuters
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
June 26, 2022

Thousands affected by a deadly earthquake in eastern Afghanistan are in need of clean water and food and are at risk of disease, the Afghan health ministry has warned.

"The people are extremely needy for food and clean water," Afghanistan's health ministry spokesperson Sharafat Zaman said on Sunday.

He added that officials had managed medicines for now but handling those who had lost their homes would be a challenge.

"We ask the international community, humanitarian organisations to help us for food and medicine, the survivor might catch diseases because they don’t have proper houses and shelters for living," he said.

At least 1,000 people were killed, 2,000 injured and 10,000 homes destroyed in Wednesday's earthquake, after which the UN humanitarian office (OCHA) warned that cholera outbreaks in the aftermath are of particular and serious concern.

READ MORE: Afghan quake survivors suffer as aid hampered by floods

'Everything is under rubble'

RECOMMENDED

The disaster is a major test for Afghanistan's Taliban rulers, who have seized control of the country last year.

Helping thousands of Afghans is also a challenge for countries that had imposed sanctions on Afghan government bodies and banks, cutting off direct assistance, leading to a humanitarian crisis even before the earthquake.

The United Nations and several other countries have rushed aid to the affected areas, with more due to arrive over the coming days.

Afghanistan's Taliban administration called for a rolling back of sanctions and lifting a freeze on billions of dollars in central bank assets stashed in Western financial institutions.

In Kabul, hospitals more used to treating victims of war have opened their wards to earthquake victims, but a majority of people remain in the areas destroyed by the earthquake.

"Our houses were destroyed, we have no tent... there are lots of children with us. We have nothing. Our food and clothes...everything is under rubble," Hazrat Ali, 18, said in Wor Kali, a village of the hardest-hit Barmal district.

READ MORE: US urged to return Afghan foreign funds as quake survivors wait for aid

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria