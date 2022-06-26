US President Joe Biden has said that the United States and other Group of Seven leading economies will ban imports of gold from Russia.

"Together, the G7 will announce that we will ban the import of Russian gold, a major export that rakes in tens of billions of dollars for Russia," President Joe Biden wrote in a Tweet on Sunday.

The measure was initially flagged by Britain as joint action being taken along with fellow G7 members Canada, Japan and the United States.

However, the rest of the G7, which is holding a summit in Germany, will also join in with a formal unveiling of the sanction on Tuesday, a senior US official who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

With its economy already under huge pressure from Western sanctions, the choking off of the gold market will have a significant impact on Moscow, according to G7 officials.

Given London's central role in the international gold trade, "this measure will have global reach, shutting the commodity out of formal international markets," Britain said.

A refuge commodity