At least 22 young people have been found dead at a nightclub in a township in South Africa's southern city of East London, police have said.

The bodies will be transported to state mortuaries where relatives are expected to help identify both male and female victims, Siyanda Manana, a spokesperson for the Eastern Cape provincial health department, said on Sunday.

"We are going to immediately be embarking on autopsies so we can know the probable cause of death, " he said as forensic personnel continued their work at the cordoned-off crime site at Enyobeni Tavern.

"We are talking 22 bodies right now," Manana added.

The victims were aged between 18 and 20 years.

The provincial community and safety department official Unathi Binqose, speaking from the scene, ruled out a stampede as the cause of death.