WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iraqi PM lands in Saudi Arabia for Riyadh, Tehran mediation
Baghdad has hosted several meetings between Riyadh and Tehran to solve disputes with dialogue, which was suspended again amid soaring Middle East tensions.
Iraqi PM lands in Saudi Arabia for Riyadh, Tehran mediation
It is Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi's second visit since he took the post of prime minister in May 2020. / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
June 25, 2022

Iraq’s caretaker prime minister arrived in Saudi Arabia, his office said, on a visit that an official said aimed at reactivating Baghdad-mediated talks between the kingdom and Iran.

The official said Mustafa al Kadhimi planned to travel to Tehran after the visit to Saudi Arabia.

"Upon arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport, the Iraqi Prime Minister was received by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense," reported the kingdom's news agency.

The visit seeks to open new avenues that would reactivate dialogue between the two regional foes, according to the official, who is privy to the Iran-Saudi dialogue track. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to divulge the information to the press.

Al Kadhimi's office later said he arrived in the Saudi city of Jeddah for an official visit during which he would meet Saudi officials. It is al Kadhimi's second visit since he took the post of prime minister in May 2020.

The Saudi-Iran talks aimed at defusing yearslong tensions between the regional foes began quietly in Iraq’s capital in 2021 as Saudi Arabia sought a way to end its disastrous war against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. 

The conflict has spawned one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters and brought bombs from rebel drones and missiles raining down on Saudi airports and oil facilities.

A fifth and last round of talks was held in Baghdad in April before they were suspended again amid soaring Middle East tensions.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Saudi Arabia, Iran tension-easing talks resume in Iraq after suspension

Iraq's mediation

Iran, the largest Shiite Muslim country in the world, and Sunni powerhouse Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties in 2016 after Saudi Arabia executed prominent Shiite cleric Nimr al Nimr.

Angry Iranians protesting the execution stormed two Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran, fueling years of animosity between the nations.

Iraq borders both Iran and Saudi Arabia and is often caught in the middle of the two nations’ proxy wars.

Al Kadhimi has stressed he wants balanced relations with the two neighbors. Improving relations with Saudi Arabia was a key policy of his administration when he took office.

READ MORE: Iran condemns Saudi mass execution after suspending talks

SOURCE:AP
Explore
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria