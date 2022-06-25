TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Cavusoglu, Blinken discuss bilateral ties, NATO enlargement
In a phone call, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also discussed grain exports from Ukraine.
Cavusoglu, Blinken discuss bilateral ties, NATO enlargement
Up to 25 million tonnes of grain are currently stuck in Ukraine. / AA
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
June 25, 2022

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have discussed a range of issues, including bilateral relations and the enlargement of NATO.

In a phone call on Saturday, Cavusoglu and Blinken also discussed the shipment of grains stuck in Ukraine. 

Türkiye has actively engaged with both Kiev and Moscow to secure the export of millions of tonnes of grain from Ukraine and prevent a food shortage of global proportions.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO last month, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine that began on February 24. 

RECOMMENDED

But Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to the membership bids, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting the terrorist groups.

Up to 25 million tonnes of grain are currently stuck in Ukraine, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who recently said he is seeking a secure corridor for Ukrainian ships to carry it to ease food shortages in regions around the world.

READ MORE:Türkiye working to increase co-operation with US

READ MORE:Türkiye, Russia hold military-level talks on grain export from Ukraine

SOURCE:AA
Explore
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria