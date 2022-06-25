Thousands have marched in the German city of Munich to urge leaders of the Group of Seven industrialised nations set to arrive in Germany for a summit to do more to mitigate the climate crisis.

Organisers, who include around 15 non-governmental organisations, said on Saturday that some 6,000 people attended the demonstration in the Bavarian capital.

"We only have one planet," read one placard.

"Save the world, not your own asses," said another.

But the police said only around 4,000 people were taking part.

Among the crowd at the protest, Illayda, a 21-year-old who did not give her second name, said they should be more concerned about climate change.

"G7 nations are responsible for a third of greenhouse gas emissions whereas they only represent a tenth of the world's population," said the young member of the World Wildlife Fund.

