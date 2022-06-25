WORLD
Protesters urge G7 to do more on climate as leaders arrive in Germany
Police deployed heavy security in the centre of Munich, eager to avoid a repeat of the violent riots against the G20 summit in the German city of Hamburg in 2017.
Some 4,000 to 6,000 people have attended the demonstration. / AFP
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
June 25, 2022

Thousands have marched in the German city of Munich to urge leaders of the Group of Seven industrialised nations set to arrive in Germany for a summit to do more to mitigate the climate crisis.

Organisers, who include around 15 non-governmental organisations, said on Saturday that some 6,000 people attended the demonstration in the Bavarian capital.

"We only have one planet," read one placard.

"Save the world, not your own asses," said another.

But the police said only around 4,000 people were taking part.

Among the crowd at the protest, Illayda, a 21-year-old who did not give her second name, said they should be more concerned about climate change.

"G7 nations are responsible for a third of greenhouse gas emissions whereas they only represent a tenth of the world's population," said the young member of the World Wildlife Fund.

Ukraine to dominate agenda

The G7 leaders — from the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan — are expected to start arriving in Germany on Saturday afternoon and will tackle issues such as Russia’s incursion in Ukraine, climate crisis, energy and the looming food security crisis.

"Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine is also having an impact here," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in his video podcast on Saturday referring to rising prices for groceries, gas and energy .

The chancellor said the G7 leaders would discuss the current situation triggered by the war "and at the same time ensure that we stop manmade climate change.”

The G7 summit will take place in Bavaria’s Elmau from Sunday through Tuesday. 

After the meeting concludes, leaders of the 30 countries in the NATO alliance will then gather for their annual summit, which is being held Wednesday through Thursday in Madrid.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
