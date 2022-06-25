WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden signs first major US gun safety law in three decades
The legislation includes enhanced background checks for younger buyers and US federal cash for states introducing 'red flag' laws that allow courts to temporarily remove weapons from those considered a threat.
Biden signs first major US gun safety law in three decades
President Biden says US Supreme Court has 'made some terrible decisions'. / AP
By Meryem Demirhan
June 25, 2022

US President Joe Biden has signed a bipartisan gun safety bill into law, the first major federal gun reform in three decades, days after the Supreme Court expanded gun rights.

"This is monumental day," Biden said at the White House, with his wife Jill by his side on Saturday.

"God willing, it's going to save a lot of lives."

The Supreme Court on Thursday declared for the first time that the US Constitution protected an individual's right to carry a handgun in public for self-defence.

Gun control has long been a divisive issue in the nation with several attempts to put new controls on gun sales failing time after time.

READ MORE:Supreme Court rules Americans have right to carry guns in public

More scrutiny

The new legislation includes provisions to help states keep guns out of the hands of those deemed to be a danger to themselves or others and blocks gun sales to those convicted of abusing unmarried intimate partners.

It does not ban sales of assault-style rifles or high-capacity magazines.

The law does take some steps on background checks by allowing access, for the first time, to information on significant crimes committed by juveniles.

RECOMMENDED

It also cracks down on gun sales to purchasers convicted of domestic violence.

It provides new federal funding to states that administer "red flag" laws intended to remove guns from people deemed dangerous to themselves and others.

Biden said he would host an event in July for victims of gun violence to mark the bill's signing.

"Their message to us was do something ... today we did," said Biden.

READ MORE: US accounted for 73 percent of global mass shootings

'Is the Supreme Court broken?

Biden also repeated his criticism of the Supreme Court's ruling on Friday, which eliminated the constitutional right to abortion nationwide, and said his administration was going to focus on how states implemented the decision and make sure they did not violate other laws.

"Is the Supreme Court broken? The Supreme Court has made some terrible decisions," Biden said.

"Jill and I know how painful and devastating the decision is for so many Americans and I mean so many Americans. We're going to take action to protect women’s rights and reproductive health."

READ MORE:Protests across US after Supreme Court overturned abortion protections

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria