A Greek citizen Mohammed Amar Ampara, who was tasked to spy on Türkiye on behalf of the Greek National Intelligence Organization (EYP), has been caught in an operation conducted by the Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

According to information received from security sources on Saturday, MIT said that the EYP used Greek citizen Mohammed Amar Ampara for spying activities against Türkiye.

The Greek spy Ampara pretended to be a businessman during his travels to Türkiye and was engaged in espionage activities under the guise of trading activities, according to the source.

Ampara was gathering information about the Turkish Armed Forces on the border and transferring it to the Greek intelligence.