Some politicians in Greece have targeted Türkiye to divert attention from their strategic failures and gain political support within their country, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said in an article published in Al Jazeera.

In his article on Saturday, Fahrettin Altun evaluated the recent tension in the Aegean, which escalated due to the steps taken by Greece.

"Some politicians in our neighbourhood have a bad habit of using Türkiye as an easy target to divert attention from their strategic failures and gain political support within the country. We once more stress to our NATO ally and neighbour that these approaches are bound to further strategic failure,” Altun said.

He condemned Greece for periodically raising tensions through claims contrary to international law or propaganda against Türkiye on international platforms.

"Continuously escalating hostility in the Aegean Sea serves no one's benefit. The cost of this tension keeps increasing for the aggressor," added Altun.

READ MORE: Athens fuels up crisis with naval base expansion in Crete Island

'Finding solutions through diplomacy and dialogue'

In his article, Altun also argued that the irresponsible policies of some European countries towards Türkiye are closely related to Greece's reckless behaviour.