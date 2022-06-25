The devastating earthquake, which has left over 1,100 people dead in Afghanistan, has revived calls for return of Afghan foreign reserves from the US, as the war-torn nation struggles to meet immediate needs.

On Friday, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying joined calls urging Washington to release the frozen assets of Afghanistan, which saw the complete withdrawal of US-led foreign forces last August.

“Saw US officials claim that the US ‘stands with the people of Afghanistan’,” tweeted Hua, asking: “Then why not give the $7 billion back to the Afghans?”

A deadly overnight earthquake of 6.1 magnitude has left 1,150 people dead since Tuesday, while over 1,600 others have been wounded in the country's east along the border with Pakistan.

According to estimates by the EU commissioner for crisis management, around 270,000 people living in the affected areas will require assistance.

Entire villages have been levelled in some of the worst affected districts, where survivors said they were even struggling to find equipment to bury their dead.

"There are no blankets, tents, there's no shelter. Our entire water distribution system is destroyed. There is literally nothing to eat," 21-year-old Zaitullah Ghurziwal said.

READ MORE:Afghan quake survivors suffer as aid hampered by floods

Nations rush emergency aid to Afghanistan