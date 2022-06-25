WORLD
Palestinian teenager killed by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank
Sixteen-year-old Mohammad Hamad was shot and killed by Israeli forces near a road leading to the the Israeli settlement of Ofra near Ramallah.
Israeli forces often conduct military raids on Palestinian civilians across the occupied West Bank, citing security concerns. / AP
By Sara SLEIMAN
June 25, 2022

A Palestinian teenager has died from his wounds hours after being shot by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian sources have said.

Mohammad Hamad, 16, was shot and wounded late on Friday near the village of Silwad, near Ramallah in the northern occupied West Bank and died hours later, a Silwad councillor said.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

The teenager was near a road leading to the neighbouring Israeli settlement of Ofra when he was shot by Israeli forces, the councillor said.

In recent weeks, over forty Palestinian civilians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, including Palestinian American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.

Israel illegally captured the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestinians want the territory returned in accordance with international law to form the main part of their future state.

Israel says its military and police operations are aimed at combating terrorism, while the Palestinians view them as a means of maintaining a nearly 55-year military occupation that shows no sign of ending.

READ MORE:Israel plans thousands of new settlement units in occupied West Bank

READ MORE:Dozens left homeless by Israeli demolition in occupied East Jerusalem

SOURCE:AFP
