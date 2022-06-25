Saturday, June 25, 2022

Ukraine shells Sievierodonetsk, Russia suspends evacuations

Some Ukrainian special forces are still in Sievierodonetsk, directing artillery fire against Russians said Oleksiy Arestovych, advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The statement was likely confirmed by Russia-backed local police there.

Ukrainian shelling has forced Russia-backed forces to suspend evacuation of people from the Sievierodonetsk chemical plant, Tass cites local Russian police.

We'll get lost cities back - Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy has vowed that Ukraine will get lost cities back from the Russians.

"Sievierodonetsk, Donetsk, Luhansk, we'll get them all back."

Zelensky noted that it is the fifth month of the Russian attacks turned into a "full-scale war" adding that "invaders were going to seize most of our country on the fifth day, and are forced to make such a missile show-off on the fifth month, which strategically does not do anything for Russia."

Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk 'fully occupied' by Russian army: mayor

Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk was "fully occupied" by the Russian army, the city's mayor has said, after weeks of fighting over the key eastern city.

"The city has been fully occupied by the Russians," mayor Oleksandr Striuk said.

The Ukrainian army on Friday said it would withdraw its forces from the city of some 100,000 inhabitants before the war to better defend the neighbouring city of Lysychansk.

Striuk said civilians had started to evacuate the Azot chemical plant, where several hundred people had been hiding from Russian shelling. "These people have spent almost three months of their lives in basements, shelters."

Ukraine to fight on from higher ground in Lysychansk: spy chief

Ukraine is regrouping its forces from the rubble of the city of Sievierodonetsk to higher ground in neighbouring Lysychansk to gain a tactical advantage over Russia, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency has said.

In an interview in Kiev, Kyrylo Budanov, told Reuters that Ukrainian forces would continue their defence of that front from Lysychansk in eastern Ukraine and that it was no longer possible to hold the line in Sievierodonetsk.

"The activities happening in the area of Sievierodonetsk are a tactical regrouping of our troops. This is a withdrawal to advantageous positions to obtain a tactical advantage," said, Budanov, head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

Russia is using the tactic ... it used in Mariupol: wiping the city from the face of the earth. Given the conditions, holding the defence in the ruins and open fields is no longer possible. So the Ukrainian forces are leaving for higher ground to continue the defence operations. - Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency

European mayors duped into calls with fake Kiev mayor

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital of Kiev has warned that an imposter is posing as him and communicating with other officials, including three European mayors who were duped into believing they were having a video call with the real Vitali Klitschko.

“Several mayors in Europe have been contacted by a fake mayor of Kiev who has been saying absurd things,” Klitschko told German daily newspaper Bild. "This is criminal energy. It must be urgently investigated who is behind it."

The office of Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey tweeted on Friday night that she cut short a call with the reputed Kiev mayor after his comments and questions made her suspicious.

Street clashes in key Ukraine city Lysychansk: pro-Russian separatists

Russian troops and allies have entered Lysychansk and street fighting is under way in the eastern Ukrainian city neighbouring its strategic twin Sievierodonetsk, pro-Moscow separatists said.

"The people's militia of the Luhansk People's Republic and the Russian army have entered the city of Lysychansk. Street fighting is currently taking place," a representative for pro-Russian separatists, Andrei Marochko, said on Telegram.

Russian protests over Ukraine, Moldova EU bids show weakness: Kiev

Russia's protests over the EU giving Ukraine and Moldova candidate status show Moscow's weakness, Ukraine's top diplomat has said.

"After decades of lost policies based on aggression, coercion and lack of respect, all that Russia can do now is to spit threats against other states," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter. "All it does is show Russia's weakness."

"We are by the side of the government and the people of our friend Moldova in the face of renewed threats coming from Moscow," he said.

Dozens of missiles target Ukraine military facilities: officials

Dozens of Russian missiles have rained down on military facilities in western and northern Ukraine, local officials said, as Europe's biggest land conflict since World War Two enters its fifth month.

The governor of the Lviv region in western Ukraine, Maxim Kozytskyi, said in a video posted online that six missiles were fired from the Black Sea at the Yavoriv base, with four hitting the base and two being intercepted and destroyed before hitting their target.

"Nearly 30 missiles were launched at one military infrastructure facility very near to the city of Zhytomyr," said Vitaliy Bunechko, governor of the Zhytomyr region in the north of the country, adding that nearly 10 missiles had been intercepted and destroyed. In the Chernihiv region, also in the north, governor Vyacheslav Chaus said the small town of Desna had come under "massed" rocket strikes.