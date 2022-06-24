An Afghan prisoner held in US custody for nearly 15 years has been released from the Guantanamo Bay detention centre after a federal court ruled that he was unlawfully detained, the US Department of Defence has said.

The Pentagon announced on Friday the transfer of Asadullah Haroon al Afghani from Guantanamo Bay prison in Cuba to Afghanistan, after the US District Court of Columbia's ruling that there was no legal basis to justify his continued detention.

Al Afghani, also known as Gul, was not charged with any war crimes and held without a trial.

"Previously, on October 7, 2021 the Periodic Review Board (PRB), a body comprised of senior career officials from the Departments of Defence, State, Justice, and Homeland Security; and the offices of the Director of National Intelligence and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; determined Mr Gul to be eligible for transfer," said Pentagon in a statement.

"The United States thanks the Government of Qatar for its assistance in this matter," it added.

'Emotional moments'

The infamous detention facility opened under former president George W Bush in January 2002 after the 9/11 terror attacks.