US President Joe Biden has criticised the Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion, saying the health and life of American women are now at risk.

"It's a sad day for the court and for the country," Biden said in a White House address after Friday's ruling struck down decades of constitutional protection of abortion.

Biden promised to go on fighting for reproductive rights but said no executive order can guarantee a woman’s right to choose. He urged voters to send lawmakers to Congress who will work to codify abortion rights as the law of the land.

Biden made a point of calling for any protests to remain peaceful. "No intimidation. Violence is never acceptable," he said.

The court has done what it has never done before — expressly take away a constitutional right that is so fundamental to so many Americans - US President Joe Biden

As reactions poured in, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the ruling as "horrific", while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it a "big step backwards".

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said the decision to end the right to abortion is "a huge blow to women's human rights and gender equality".

"Access to safe, legal and effective abortion is firmly rooted in international human right law and is at the core of women and girls' autonomy and ability to make their own choices about their bodies and lives," Bachelet said in a statement.

READ MORE:Thousands demonstrate across US against scrapping abortion rights

Divergent views