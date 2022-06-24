Bulgaria's parliament has given the government the green light to approve a European Union membership negotiation framework for North Macedonia.

Bulgaria's move, which lifted a veto that had been imposed in 2020 due to a dispute about history and language, may allow its northern neighbour to start accession talks with the bloc.

Coming a day after the bloc granted candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, Friday's vote marked another step towards EU enlargement.

Lawmakers voted to allow the government to lift its veto following tweaks in the framework text that would guarantee the rights of Bulgarians in the country through constitutional changes and commit Skopje to maintaining good relations with Bulgaria.

The framework should also not have any reference that may suggest that Bulgaria recognises the Macedonian language, according to conditions attached to the approval.

'Best offer'

The compromise was proposed by France, which holds the EU's six-month rotating presidency.