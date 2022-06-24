Balkan leaders have lashed out at the European Union over their stalled bids to join, as the EU's decision to make Ukraine a candidate nation highlighted the region's failure to make progress.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama hailed Kiev potentially joining his country as a candidate for European Union membership but warned against any unreasonable hopes for a speedy process.

"North Macedonia is a candidate for 17 years if I have not lost count, Albania since eight, so welcome to Ukraine," Rama said at an EU summit with western Balkan countries.

"It's a good thing to give Ukraine the status. But I hope that Ukrainian people will not make many illusions."

EU leaders granted candidate status Thursday to Ukraine and neighbouring Moldova in a strong show of support against Russia's offensive.

Deep frustration

Ukraine applied to become an EU candidate in a bid to cement its place in Europe just days after Moscow launched its offensive in February.

Balkan countries are frustrated about the deadlock in their bids to join the EU, with Bulgaria blocking the start of negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia over a dispute with the latter.

"It's a disgrace that a NATO country, Bulgaria, kidnaps two other NATO countries, namely Albania and North Macedonia, in the midst of hot war in Europe's backyard with 26 other countries sitting still in a scary show of impotence," Albania's Rama said.

Criticism is credible