The chairman of Britain's ruling Conservatives quit after the party lost two parliamentary by-elections, including in a southwest English seat it had previously held for over a century.

"Yesterday's parliamentary by-elections are the latest in a run of very poor results for our party. Our supporters are distressed and disappointed by recent events, and I share their feelings," Oliver Dowden wrote in a resignation letter to Prime Minister and Tory leader Boris Johnson.

"We cannot carry on with business as usual. Somebody must take responsibility and I have concluded that, in these circumstances, it would not be right for me to remain in office."

In a stunning reversal, the Tories saw their December 2019 general election majority of more than 24,000 votes overturned by the centrist Liberal Democrats in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency.

The disastrous outcomes for the Conservatives are set to pile new pressure on Prime MinisterJohnson, as the highly damaging "Partygate" scandal involving lockdown-breaching gatherings in Downing Street continues to plague him and his party.

Johnson dismissed as "crazy" the suggestion he might resign if he loses two parliamentary seats at elections on Thursday.