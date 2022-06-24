The Bulgarian parliament could decide to lift its veto on neighbouring North Macedonia starting talks to join the EU, the prime minister said, after recent shifts in position from the opposition.

Speaking in Brussels on Thursday, at an EU summit with western Balkan countries, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said that he hoped for a decision by MPs on Friday.

"Tomorrow if they take a decision to move forward then after it I think that this decision could be approved (by the government) relatively quickly," he said.

"Let's see the decision tomorrow in parliament."

Despite Bulgaria being the first country to recognise its neighbour's independence in 1991, North Macedonia's ambition to start membership talks has been stymied by Sofia over long-running historical and linguistic disputes between the two countries.

But the change in stance of some opposition forces in Bulgaria means a resolution to the dispute may now be closer at hand.

The opposition GERB and Movement for Rights and Freedoms parties have both in recent days put forward their own proposals to lift the veto.

France, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU, has been trying to mediate between the two countries.

Fait accompli