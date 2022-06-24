Friday, June 24, 2022

Ukraine needs 'fire parity' with Russia to defend Luhansk region: Top general

Ukraine needs "fire parity" with Russia in order to stabilise the difficult situation in the country's eastern region of Luhansk, Ukraine's top general has told his US counterpart during a phone call on Friday.

"We discussed the operational situation and the delivery flow of international technical assistance," Ukraine's General Valeriy Zaluzhniy wrote on the Telegram app after a phone call with US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley.

Ukraine has said Russia's artillery advantage on the Donbass frontlines is taking a significant toll on Ukrainian troops, and has called on its Western partners to supply more weapons to minimise the deficit. The US will provide an additional $450 million in security assistance to Ukraine, including more long-range rocket systems, officials said on Thursday.

Putin defends Russia's stance on global food crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow's military action in Ukraine is not responsible for the global food crisis, instead blaming the West for preventing the export of Russian grain.

"The food market is unbalanced in the most serious way," Putin said, addressing a "BRICS Plus" virtual summit that brought together the leaders of 17 countries, including China, India, Brazil and South Africa.

Putin accused Western countries, in particular the United States, of "destabilising global agricultural production" with restrictions on the delivery of fertiliser from Russia and Belarus, and by "making it difficult" for Moscow to export grain.

Russia: EU candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova will have negative consequences

The Russian foreign ministry has said the decision by European Union leaders to accept Ukraine and Moldova as membership candidates would have negative consequences.

"With the decision to grant Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidate countries, the European Union has confirmed that it continues to actively exploit the CIS on a geopolitical level, to use it to 'contain' Russia," ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"They are not thinking of the negative consequences of such a step..."

Ukraine will need at least 10 years to demine its territory, official says

Ukraine will need at least a decade to clear all the mines and explosives from its land and territorial waters once its fighting with Russia is over, an emergency services official has said.

Ukraine has managed to clear 620 square kilometres of land that were littered with thousands of explosive devices, including 2,000 bombs dropped from the air, but nearly 300,000 square kilometres are still seen as "contaminated", the official said.

That is an area roughly half the size of Ukraine's territory, and about as large as Italy.

Up to 10 years, that's the optimistic figure. Because we don't know what's happening on the territories where active combat is ongoing right now - Oleksandr Khorunzhiy, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Ukraine accuses US-sanctioned lawmaker of working for Russia

Ukraine's main domestic security agency says it has uncovered a Russian spy network involving Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach who was previously accused by the United States of being a Russian agent.

The State Security Service (SBU) said Derkach, whose whereabouts were not made clear, set up a network of private security firms to use them to ease and support the entry of Russian units into cities during Moscow's February 24 operation.

Derkach could not immediately be reached for comment. He has previously denied wrongdoing and said he has been targeted for exposing corruption. He was sanctioned by the US Treasury in September 2020 for what it said were attempts to influence the 2020 US presidential election.

Poland wants NATO to strengthen defences in Suwalki Gap, says PM

Poland and the Baltic states want to see a stronger NATO defensive presence in the Suwalki Gap, the stretch of land that separates the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad from Belarus, the Polish prime minister has said.

"We are going to seek the reinforcement of this corridor... in our talks with our partners from NATO," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference in Brussels after a European Union summit.

A ban by Baltic state Lithuania on sanctioned goods crossing from the Russian mainland via its territory to Kaliningrad has increased already high tensions between Moscow and the West.

Russia trying but unable to impede weapons flow to Ukraine, US official says

Russia is trying but has been unable to target Western weapons flowing into Ukraine, including longer-range systems that Kiev hopes will be decisive on the battlefield, a senior US defence official has said.

The official also appeared to play down the significance of Russian advances in Ukraine and said a Ukrainian pullback from Sievierodonetsk would allow them to take a better defensive position.

"In moving the Ukrainian armed forces from Sievierodonetsk back, what they are doing is putting themselves in a position where they can better defend themselves," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Russian court upholds dismissal of university professor over stance on Ukraine

A Russian court has confirmed the dismissal of a university lecturer, who lost his job for publicly speaking out against Russia's military action in Ukraine. A day after the court hearing, Roman Melnichenko said in a Facebook post on Friday that the judge refused to reinstate him.

The 49-year-old law professor, whose parents live near the frontline in Ukraine, was fired in mid-April for "immoral conduct" by the State University of Volgograd in southwestern Russia, after sharing social media posts denouncing Moscow's military campaign.

Russia seeks to surround Lysychansk, capture Sievierodonetsk: Kiev

Russian forces seek to surround the embattled city of Lysychansk in eastern Ukraine and are mounting assaults on its sister city of Sievierodonetsk to establish full control, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry's spokesperson has said.

The region's governor said earlier that Ukrainian troops would "have to be withdrawn" from Sievierodonetsk to avoid encirclement and that they had been ordered to take up new positions.

The city of Sievierodonetsk, the administrative centre of the Luhansk region, has faced relentless Russian bombardment. Ukrainian troops fought the Russians in house-to-house battles before retreating to the huge Azot chemical factory on the city's edge, where they remain holed up in its sprawling underground structures in which about 500 civilians also found refuge.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy urges Glastonbury to help end Russian offensive

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put in an appearance at the Glastonbury music festival, urging revellers to band together to try to stop the conflict with Russia. Wearing his now-trademark military green t-shirt, he told the festival at Worthy Farm that "Russia has stolen our peace".

Zelenskyy made his appeal in English in a recorded video message to tens of thousands of festival-goers in southwest England before the start of a set by The Libertines. He urged the crowds, returning to the festival for the first time since 2019, to "spread the truth about Russia's war" and help Ukrainian refugees.

"The pandemic has put on hold the lives of millions of people around the world," he said. "We in Ukraine would also like to live life as we used to and enjoy freedom and this wonderful summer. But we cannot do that because the most terrible (thing) has happened."

Put pressure on all the politicians you know to help restore peace in Ukraine. Time is priceless and every day is measured in human lives - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Moscow-installed official killed in Ukraine's Kherson