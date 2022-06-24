Germany has moved closer to rationing natural gas as it raised the alert level under an emergency plan after Russia slashed supplies to the country.

"Gas is now a scarce commodity in Germany," Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters at a press conference.

Russia was using gas "as a weapon" against Germany in retaliation against the West's support for Ukraine following Moscow's assault, Habeck said, with the aim of "destroying" European unity.

But the Kremlin dismissed Germany's suggestion there were political motives behind the limits to supply as "strange".

Germany, like a number of other European countries, is highly reliant on Russian energy imports to meet its needs.

Triggering the "alarm" level — the second of three steps under the emergency plan — brings Germany a step closer to the final stage that could see gas rationing in Europe's top economy.

The increased level reflected a "significant deterioration of the gas supply situation", Habeck said.

"If we do nothing now, things will get worse," Habeck said.

Looking for other options

The German government expects supply to stop between July 11 and July 25 for annual maintenance on the Nord Stream pipeline.

If deliveries do not resume after the service period, Germany could face a shortage of gas as soon as "mid-December".

Since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, Germany has managed to reduce the share of its natural gas supplied by Russia from 55 percent to around 35 percent.

The government has found new sources of supply, accelerated plans to import gas in the form of LNG by sea, and put aside 15 billion euros to buy gas to fill storage facilities.

Germany also decided to reactivate mothballed coal-fired power plants to take the burden for electricity generation off gas.