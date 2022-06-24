European Union leaders agree to grant "candidate status" to war-torn Ukraine and neighbouring Moldova, in a show of support in the face of Russia's attacks.

"A historic moment. Today marks a crucial step on your path towards the EU," Michel wrote on Twitter during Thursday's summit in Brussels.

Granting EU candidacy to Ukraine sends a "very strong signal" to Russia that the bloc supports Kiev's pro-Western aspirations in the wake of Moscow's assault, French President Emmanuel Macron has said.

The French leader hailed the move as a sign of "a strong and united Europe" in the face of Russia's aggression against its neighbour.

Ukraine, Moldova hail the decision

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the EU decision on his country and Moldova as "a unique and historic moment", although the two former Soviet republics face a long path before joining the bloc and its benefits of free movement and a common market.

Zelenskyy tweeted his gratitude and declared, “Ukraine’s future is within the EU.”

“It’s a victory. We have been waiting for 120 days and 30 years,” he said on Instagram, referring to the beginning of the conflict and the decades since Ukraine became independent upon the breakup of the Soviet Union. “And now we will defeat the enemy.”

Since gaining independence in 1991, Moldova has been blighted by rampant corruption and powerful oligarchs. It's often perceived as being stuck in limbo between pro-Russian forces and those, like pro-Western President Maia Sandu, that look to forge closer ties with the West.

“We are starting on the road to the EU, which will bring Moldovans more prosperity, more opportunities and more order in their country,” Sandu wrote online after the EU decision.

In a Twitter post, Sandu also lauded a “historic day for Moldova.”

Georgia to work with 'determination'