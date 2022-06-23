TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish, British defence chiefs discuss Ukraine, bilateral cooperation
A ceasefire should be declared in Ukraine as soon as possible to reestablish peace and stability in the region, says Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar.
Turkish, British defence chiefs discuss Ukraine, bilateral cooperation
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who is visiting Türkiye at the invitation of Akar, was welcomed with a military ceremony at the Turkish National Defence Ministry. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
June 23, 2022

Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace have discussed the latest developments in Ukraine, as well as regional defence and cooperation in the defence industry.

Wallace, who is visiting Türkiye at the invitation of Akar, was welcomed with a military ceremony at the Turkish National Defence Ministry on Thursday, according to a statement.

The two officials had a meeting that was followed by delegation-level talks.

Akar stressed that relations between Türkiye and the UK continue in every field based on a strategic partnership.

He emphasised the acceleration of cooperation in the defence industry with the lifting of export license restrictions.

READ MORE: British foreign secretary visits Türkiye, discusses ‘deepening cooperation’

Bilateral cooperation

RECOMMENDED

The importance of cooperation in the fight against terrorism, especially the PKK/YPG, Daesh and the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) groups, was also discussed.

Akar underlined that a ceasefire should be declared in Ukraine as soon as possible to reestablish peace and stability in the region, with support given to the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the conflict-ridden country.

He noted that efforts to solve the grain problem continue in a coordinated manner.

The statement highlighted that the agreement on the continuation of military training cooperation activities was also discussed.

Earlier, Akar and Wallace met on June 15 in Brussels as part of a NATO defence ministers' meeting and a tripartite meeting held with the participation of Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

READ MORE: Türkiye, Russia hold military-level talks on grain export from Ukraine

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December