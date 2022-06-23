There must be unity, harmony and solidarity among NATO allies against common security and terrorist threats, Türkiye’s Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin has said in a phone call with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Along with bilateral political and economic ties, the officials held discussions on Türkiye’s role in NATO and contributions to the alliance; the upcoming NATO Madrid summit; Sweden and Finland’s NATO bids; grain shipments through the Black Sea; and other regional issues, according to a statement from the Turkish presidential spokesperson.

Kalin and Sullivan exchanged views on Thursday on issues on the agenda for next week’s NATO summit, including its new Strategic Concept, the Ukraine crisis, fight against terrorism, the global food crisis and other security issues, the statement said.

Kalin emphasised that NATO allies must have a unified stance against common security and terrorist threats, reiterating that Finland and Sweden must fulfil Türkiye’s demands and expectations in the fight against terrorism.

Fight against terrorism