Last December, the two-masted schooner Avontuur loaded 22 tons of organically farmed Colombian coffee from the port of Santa Marta. With a crew of 16, it crossed the Atlantic over the course of two months to reach the port of Bordeaux.

The journey by sail saved more than three tonnes of CO2, according to Belgian specialty roaster, Javry, which acquired the order last month.

Now, Javry is one of an increasing number of roasters offering their customers carbon-free coffee.

“When we decided to embark on the adventure of imported coffee by sail, we did not even look at the price. Ecology is part of our company’s DNA,” Pierre-Yves Orban, co-founder and CTO of Javry, told TRT World. “When we had the opportunity to have decarbonised transport, we did not hesitate.”

Javry currently imports around 50 tons of coffee annually and it expects that figure to reach over 100 tons by 2025. Orban says the objective is to import at least 50 tons of coffee by sailboat by 2025.

The goal, Orban argues, is to show that alternative transportation exists and can work. “We want to raise awareness among end consumers but also among other brands and manufacturers who could follow suit.”

French sailing freight transport company, TransOceanic Wind Transport (TOWT), was responsible for chartering the shipment of Javry’s green coffee along with four other roasters who agreed to buy the 22 tons of Colombian fair-trade beans.

Founded in 2011, TOWT’s mission is to decarbonise the shipping industry by restoring transportation of goods by sail. It aims to develop cargo sailboats to become as competitive as traditional fuel-powered freight.

“We want to demonstrate that ecological sail transport can be credible and economically viable,” Yael Soubeyran, TOWT’s Development & Public Relations Officer, told TRT World.

For now, TOWT has been transporting with 17 different old rigs, including Avontuur, a 100-year-old Dutch commercial vessel equipped with solar panels and wind turbines, with a capacity of 114 tons.

The firm expects its future sailing cargo ships to reduce CO2 emissions by over 90 percent on standard trans-Atlantic routes compared to the same journey for the same volume of cargo in the conventional, thermally-propelled sector.

So far, TOWT has generated over €1 million ($1.05 million) of revenue. By 2025, it guarantees that 9,600 tonnes of CO2 will be saved annually from and to the port of Le Havre, while 72,000 tonnes per year of goods will be switched to low-carbon transport.

Soubeyran said TOWT benefits from €150 million ($158 million) of intended business tied up with a number of major French brands. One of them, Belco, is a sustainable coffee importer that serves around 1,000 specialty roasters all over Europe like Javry.

Using a sailboat, a 5,225 nautical miles journey from Brazil to the port of Le Havre transporting Belco’s coffee beans would take 21 days and have a carbon footprint close to zero. A traditional shipping container, meanwhile, would have emitted close to two tons of carbon.

Belco has received enough positive feedback to the point they are now planning to import about 4,000 tons – around half of their total coffee beans – by sail by 2025.

But to do so, they will need a bigger boat – and TOWT is aiming to deliver just that. By the summer of 2023, TOWT plans to launch the first of its own fleet of cargo vessels, which will be able to hold up to 1,100 tons. Four more will follow by 2026.