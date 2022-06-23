Taiwan has scrambled jets again to warn away 22 Chinese aircraft in its air defence zone, the second large-scale incursion reported this week and the latest sign of tensions between Taipei and Beijing.

The latest Chinese mission on Thursday included 10 J-17 fighters, five JH-7 fighter-bombers and two H-6 bombers, as well as electronic warfare, early warning and antisubmarine aircraft, Taiwan's defence ministry said.

The two Chinese anti-submarine aircraft flew into the Bashi Channel, which separates Taiwan from the Philippines and into the Pacific, before turning back to China on the same route, according to a map the ministry provided.

The rest of the Chinese aircraft flew to the northeast of the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands and closer to the Chinese coast.

Taiwan sent combat aircraft to warn away the Chinese aircraft, while missile systems monitored them, the ministry said, using standard wording for its response.

Spiralling tensions

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained in recent years of repeated missions by the Chinese air force near the democratically governed island, often in the southwestern part of its air defence identification zone, or ADIZ, close to the Prastas.