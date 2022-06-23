A "control centre" will be established for a grain corridor if Russian and Ukrainian sides reach an agreement in a meeting soon to be held in Istanbul, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

"If an agreement is signed in Istanbul, then there would be a control centre — to be established as a safe zone out of the Ukrainian territorial waters...," Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, speaking at a news conference in Ankara with his British counterpart Liz Truss.

Supporting UN efforts, Cavusoglu also said Türkiye is trying to solve the grain issue with Russia and Ukraine.

On allegations regarding stolen grains from Ukraine, he stressed that Türkiye has investigated the country of origin of all mentioned products and that they were labeled Russian.

Türkiye is against the illegal buying and selling of Ukrainian grain by any country, including but not limited to Russia.

On relations with the UK, Cavusoglu said Türkiye is in "close dialogue" with its "strategic partner". "The UK has become our third-biggest trade partner," he said, adding that they are working to expand the scope of a free trade agreement.

Fight against terrorism

The Turkish minister further commented on cooperation in fighting terrorism, saying the UK is Türkiye's ally and that London recognises the PKK as a terrorist organisation.