French parties from left and right have brushed off President Emmanuel Macron's appeal for help to overcome a hung parliament, demanding he clarify what compromises he is ready to make to win their backing.

The European country risks prolonged political deadlock in view of the opposition's frosty reception on Thursday to Macron's appeal that came after an indecisive parliamentary election.

Before heading off to a European Union summit in Brussels, Macron late on Wednesday made a televised speech in which he acknowledged that this month's parliament elections had laid bare "deep divisions" across French society.

Ruling out a government of national unity, he called on rival party leaders either to look at possible coalition options with his centrist alliance or to consider lending support for reforms on a bill-by-bill basis.

The main opposition parliamentary groups, feeling triumphant after upsetting the president's party, seemed in no mood to help out Macron whom they accused of putting them on the spot.

Deadlock

"If he sticks to his project, he doesn't have an absolute majority," Socialist deputy Valerie Rabault told France Inter radio. "It will be him blocking France, not us."

Bruno Retailleau, a senator for the mainstream right Republicans party considered Macron’s best hope of getting his economic reforms through parliament, ruled out any form of coalition saying there was no trust in Macron.