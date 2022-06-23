The US recognises Türkiye's legitimate concerns over Finland and Sweden's NATO membership bids and is hopeful for a "positive resolution" soon, a senior State Department official said.

Speaking at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing that discussed the proposed accession of the two Nordic nations to NATO, Karen Donfried, the assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, said their participation would bolster the NATO alliance.

"Both countries will enhance NATO's situational awareness and capabilities in the high north," she said, adding they would also enhance the national security interests of the US.

In her remarks, Donfried recalled that Ankara raised concerns about some of Finland and Sweden's policies in advance of their accession.

"We recognise Türkiye's legitimate concerns regarding terrorism, which NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg has also highlighted," she said.

READ MORE:Türkiye's security concerns are legitimate: NATO chief on Nordic bids

Constructive talks