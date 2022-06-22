Bayraktar Akinci B, Türkiye's powerful combat drone, has set a national aviation record by soaring to new heights.

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) by manufacturer Baykar has flown to an altitude of 13,716 metres (45,118 feet) during a test flight.

"Yet again, the Bayraktar #AKINCI broke another national altitude record! It broke its own previous record again for an altitude achieved by a native-made aircraft in Türkiye," Baykar posted on Twitter on Wednesday.