Turkish combat drone Bayraktar Akinci B sets new record
The unmanned aerial vehicle by Baykar has flown to an altitude of 13,716 meters (45,118 feet) during a test flight.
This was the third time in less than a year that the Bayraktar Akinci model set an altitude record. / AA
By Sandip BARDHAN
June 22, 2022

Bayraktar Akinci B, Türkiye's powerful combat drone, has set a national aviation record by soaring to new heights.

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) by manufacturer Baykar has flown to an altitude of 13,716 metres (45,118 feet) during a test flight.

"Yet again, the Bayraktar #AKINCI broke another national altitude record! It broke its own previous record again for an altitude achieved by a native-made aircraft in Türkiye," Baykar posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

It took off on June 21 for a test flight and returned to the Bayraktar Akinci Flight, Training and Test Centre at Corlu Airport Command after 20 hours and 23 minutes, having broken the record for the third time.

The Bayraktar Akinci A model, which operates with two-engine configurations of 450 horsepower, set a record by climbing an altitude of 38,039 feet on July 8, 2021.

The Bayraktar Akinci B model reached an altitude of 40,170 feet on March 11. And now, Bayraktar Akinci B has set the new altitude record.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
